Electricity prices may go up as power minister promises reduced loadshedding

ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) is likely to increase the electricity prices in wake of the fuel cost adjustment for March 2026.

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has filed a petition with NEPRA seeking an increase of 26 paisa per unit.

NEPRA is scheduled to hold a hearing on the matter on April 28.

According to the CPPA’s submission, the country’s electricity generation mix for March included 23 percent from hydel sources and 22% from nuclear power.

Power generated from local and imported coal accounted for 30% of the total output. Additionally, 10% of electricity was produced using gas, while 5% came from RLNG-based generation.

The regulator will review the request and determine whether the proposed increase should be passed on to consumers.

Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari says the current electricity load-shedding is being carried out as a compulsion due to disruptions in gas supply amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad this afternoon, he said reduced water releases from Mangla and Tarbela dams, coupled with a decline in power generation, compelled the Power Division to initiate load-shedding during peak hours.

Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari further explained that recent rains have reduced farmers’ water demand for their crops, affecting water releases for hydropower generation. He said the current electricity shortfall stands at around four thousand megawatts.

The Minister said the situation is temporary and will improve once LNG supplies resume. He also expressed the hope that the electricity situation will improve tonight.