Pakistan, China mark 75 years of ‘iron-clad ties’ with tree plantation ceremony in Beijing

BEIJING — The Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing marked the 75th anniversary of Pakistan-China diplomatic relations with a special “Chancery Showcase and Tree Plantation Ceremony,” marking enduring partnership between the two countries.

The event organized in collaboration with the Silk Road Cities Alliance, Jinshang Group, and WTL Design, was held at the Embassy’s Chancery and featured a blend of cultural and ceremonial activities. Guests were treated to live musical performances and a video presentation showcasing the recent renovation of the Chancery building. A joint tree plantation ceremony was also held to symbolize growth and sustainability.

Addressing the gathering, Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi, welcomed distinguished guests and emphasized the deeper meaning behind the occasion. He described both the Chancery’s renovation and the tree plantation as symbols of renewal, continuity, and optimism, values that reflect the long-standing Pakistan-China relationship.

Ambassador Hashmi noted that the upgraded Chancery is not merely a structural improvement but a representation of Pakistan’s cultural heritage blended with modern design. He said the space would serve as a hub for cultural expression and diplomatic engagement.

Highlighting environmental responsibility, the Ambassador added that the tree plantation initiative represents a shared commitment to sustainability and future generations, reinforcing the forward-looking nature of bilateral ties.

He also acknowledged the efforts of Embassy officials and partner organizations for their contributions to the project and their support in promoting cultural and public diplomacy initiatives.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of participants, including members of the diplomatic corps, media representatives, and members of the intelligentsia.

The event shows strength and continuity of Pakistan-China relations, which have remained resilient and progressive over the past seven and a half decades.