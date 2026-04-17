“Tells You a Lot”: Khawaja Asif reacts to Israeli Media article on Imran Khan

LAHORE – Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif responded to recent coverage in an Israeli newspaper discussing the legal and political situation of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, calling the development unusual and politically significant.

The reaction came after an opinion piece in an Israeli publication The Jerusalem Post compared international responses to political prosecutions, referencing US President Donald Trump’s calls for clemency for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu while noting the absence of similar commentary on Khan’s imprisonment in Pakistan.

The article portrayed Imran Khan as major political figure whose removal from office in 2022 followed constitutional no-confidence vote, but argued that the legal proceedings against him since then have raised questions among critics about fairness, timing, and political influence. It also pointed to concerns over due process, restrictions on legal access, and pressure on his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Reacting to the coverage, Khawaja Asif said unusual nature of an Israeli media outlet appearing to defend or highlight concerns regarding a Pakistani political leader, suggesting it reflects broader international attention on Khan’s case.

Israeli commentary further argued that Khan’s continued detention risks being perceived as politically motivated and compared his situation with historical patterns in Pakistan where rival leaders have faced legal challenges during periods of political conflict.

The article said no individual should be considered above the law. The piece concluded that Pakistan’s credibility depends on ensuring transparent legal proceedings free from political influence and that democratic systems are judged by how fairly they treat opposition figures.