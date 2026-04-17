Zilqad 2026 likely to start on April 19 in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Space & Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) has issued a prediction regarding the sighting of the moon for the month of Zilqad 1447 Hijri.

According to SUPARCO, the new moon will be born on April 17 at 4:52 PM Pakistan Standard Time. Based on astronomical calculations, there is a strong likelihood that the Zilqad moon will be visible across the country on the evening of April 18.

The agency stated that by sunset on April 18, the moon’s age will exceed 26 hours, improving the chances of visibility. In coastal areas, the time difference between sunset and moonset is expected to be approximately 81 minutes, further supporting the possibility of sighting.

SUPARCO added that the first day of Zilqad 1447 Hijri is expected to fall on Sunday, April 19, in Pakistan.

However, the final announcement regarding the beginning of the new Islamic month will be made by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, based on verified testimonies of moon sighting.