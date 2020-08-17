Punjab, KP declared free from locust
06:22 PM | 17 Aug, 2020
ISLAMABAD – The National Locust Control Centre (NLCC) on Monday declared Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa free from locust, however it said that green hooper is present in one district of Balochistan and one district of Sindh.

A press release issued by NLCC here today said that anti locust survey and control operations are in progress, where as in last 24 hours about 232,800 hectares area has been surveyed andcontrol operation has been carried out on 20 hectares of District Lasbella of Balochistan and 1137 hectares of district Tharparkar of Sind.

During last 6 months , control operation has been completed on 1,113,076 hectares of land across the effected areas in the country.

