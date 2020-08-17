Punjab, KP declared free from locust
Share
ISLAMABAD – The National Locust Control Centre (NLCC) on Monday declared Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa free from locust, however it said that green hooper is present in one district of Balochistan and one district of Sindh.
A press release issued by NLCC here today said that anti locust survey and control operations are in progress, where as in last 24 hours about 232,800 hectares area has been surveyed andcontrol operation has been carried out on 20 hectares of District Lasbella of Balochistan and 1137 hectares of district Tharparkar of Sind.
During last 6 months , control operation has been completed on 1,113,076 hectares of land across the effected areas in the country.
- ‘Good news’ for Pakistani O/A level students as England takes ...02:14 AM | 18 Aug, 2020
- Pakistan vs England, 2nd Test: Rain forces Southampton match to end ...01:02 AM | 18 Aug, 2020
-
- Man detained for 100th traffic violations in Lahore09:32 PM | 17 Aug, 2020
-
- Here’s how Pakistani celebs dressed up to celebrate 14th August11:42 AM | 16 Aug, 2020
- Shaan Shahid congratulates Abida Parveen on being honoured with ...06:20 PM | 15 Aug, 2020
- Mission: Impossible 7 halted after motorcycle stunt goes wrong05:09 PM | 15 Aug, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020