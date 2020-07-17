Indian troops kill four Kashmiri youth in IOK

Web Desk
09:34 AM | 17 Jul, 2020
Indian troops kill four Kashmiri youth in IOK
Share

SRINAGAR - Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred three Kashmiri youth in the held-valley on Friday morning.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the youth were killed by troops during cordon and search operation in Nagnad Chimmer area of the Kulgam district

Meanwhile, Indian troops also during military operation martyred a youth in Keran area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

More From This Category
Indian troops kill four Kashmiri youth in IOK
09:34 AM | 17 Jul, 2020
166 Pakistani pilots working in 10 countries have ...
08:58 AM | 17 Jul, 2020
PM Imran inaugurates Monsoon Tree Plantation ...
08:27 AM | 17 Jul, 2020
After Lahore, online traffic challan payment ...
11:53 PM | 16 Jul, 2020
Bakarmandi app launched in Punjab for online ...
11:21 PM | 16 Jul, 2020
PM Imran to inaugurate Pakistan's largest monsoon ...
08:31 PM | 16 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Enough is enough: Rhea Chakraborty on receiving rape, death threats post Sushant Singh ...
06:26 PM | 16 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr