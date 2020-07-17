Indian troops kill four Kashmiri youth in IOK
09:34 AM | 17 Jul, 2020
SRINAGAR - Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred three Kashmiri youth in the held-valley on Friday morning.
According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the youth were killed by troops during cordon and search operation in Nagnad Chimmer area of the Kulgam district
Meanwhile, Indian troops also during military operation martyred a youth in Keran area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.
