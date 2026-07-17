Ex-AJK PM Tanveer Ilyas’ convoy comes under attack; guard killed

MUZAFFARABAD – A convoy of former Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Tanveer Ilyas reportedly came under fire, leaving one security guard dead and others injured.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Azad Kashmir Raja Akmal, citing Tanveer Ilyas’ spokesperson, said one of the former premier’s guards was killed in the shooting, while several others sustained injuries.

The DIG said authorities are investigating the incident and vowed strict action against those responsible for taking the law into their own hands.