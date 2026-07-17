Man arrested for acid attack on woman after marriage proposal rejected in Lahore

LAHORE – Police have arrested a man accused of throwing acid on a young woman after her family rejected his marriage proposal, officials said.

The victim’s mother approached Lahore DIG Operations Faisal Kamran during an open public hearing, seeking justice and alleging that the accused attacked her daughter out of resentment over the refusal of the marriage proposal.

Taking immediate notice of the complaint, the DIG directed the Station House Officer (SHO) of Factory Area Police Station to register a case without delay and ensure the suspect’s swift arrest.

Police subsequently arrested the accused, identified as Fahad, and placed him in custody.

DIG Operations Faisal Kamran condemned the attack, describing crimes against women as intolerable. He said the police were committed to a zero-tolerance policy against violence targeting women and vowed that every offender would be brought to justice.

“There can be no compromise on the protection of women. Anyone who commits such acts of violence will face the full force of the law,” the DIG said.