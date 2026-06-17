CBD, Jail Road, Mall Road included in Lahore’s Proposed Electric Tram Corridor

LAHORE – Punjab government unveiled proposed route for Lahore’s much-anticipated electric tram project, with officials confirming that the scheme has entered the procurement phase after the completion of contractual requirements.

Punjab Transport Minister Bilal Akbar announced that electric tram is expected to start operations during next fiscal year, bringing a modern and environmentally friendly public transport system to the heart of the provincial capital.

The tram will start from Lahore’s Central Business District (CBD), travel through some of the city’s busiest arteries, including Jail Road and Mall Road, and conclude at Istanbul Chowk. The route is expected to serve thousands of daily commuters while improving connectivity across key commercial and administrative areas.

An earlier proposal to develop full metro-style network has been shelved in favor of a more practical and cost-effective electric tram model. The revised approach is designed to enhance urban mobility without requiring large-scale infrastructure development, making the project faster and more feasible to implement.

Bilal Akbar said no trees will be cut down during the execution of tram project. He also added that the government is committed to sustainable development and aims to modernize the city’s transport network without compromising its green spaces.

Officials believe the electric tram will provide Lahore residents with a cleaner, more efficient, and reliable travel option. The project is also expected to help ease traffic congestion on major roads and contribute to reducing vehicle emissions, supporting broader environmental goals.

The electric tram initiative forms part of Punjab government’s wider strategy to modernize urban transport infrastructure and introduce sustainable mobility solutions across the province. With procurement now underway and operations targeted for the next fiscal year, Lahore appears poised to enter a new era of public transportation.