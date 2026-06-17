Is Ishaq Dar set to return as Pakistan’s New Finance Minister?

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad’s political corridors are buzzing with speculation that major cabinet reshuffle could follow in coming days, with name of Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar once again dominating discussions for the coveted role of finance czar .

A tweet shared by journalist Azaz Syed said Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi is being considered for Foreign Ministry, while Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar could be brought back to the Finance Ministry.

As the post sparked buzz online, there is no official confirmation or denial from the government side, with users calling it speculation.

For Pakistan, Ishaq Dar’s comeback means a bigger change, especially when the government is rolling out new stern measures to revive $452 economy. Across four separate terms as Finance Minister, Dar jholds finance portfolio, as he claimed controlling inflation through intervention and to use international financing to stabilize the economy.

Ruling party members credit him with negotiating IMF support, boosting foreign exchange reserves, and steering Pakistan through repeated economic storms. They argue that when financial pressure mounted, Dar was often the man trusted to take charge.

Critics, however, argue that his economic model relied too heavily on borrowing, maintained an artificially strong rupee, and failed to address deeper structural problems such as tax reform, fiscal discipline, and export competitiveness. To them, Daronomics provided temporary relief while pushing difficult decisions into the future.

The speculation comes at a crucial moment. Pakistan’s economy remains tied to IMF-backed fiscal targets, with the government focusing on revenue generation, debt management, and economic stability in the wake of a challenging budget cycle.