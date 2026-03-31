Dpm Ishaq Dar Leaves For China For Crucial Discussion On Regional Developments

ISLAMABAD – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar on Tuesday left for China for crucial talks at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Pakistan and China enjoy an all-weather strategic cooperative partnership, characterized by close coordination and regular consultations on regional and international issues.

In this context, the upcoming visit will provide an opportunity for both sides to hold in-depth discussions on regional developments, as well as bilateral and global issues of mutual interest.

The deputy prime minister visit to China, despite medical advice to rest following his hairline shoulder fracture yesterday, is evidence of the importance placed by Pakistan on its relationship with China.