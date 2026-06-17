July Electricity Bills may increase as CPPA seeks 82-Paisa Per Unit Tariff hike

ISLAMABAD – Inflation-weary Pakistanis may be in for another financial setback, as power consumers could face higher electricity bills in July after request to increase tariffs by 82 paisas per unit under monthly fuel price adjustment mechanism.

A request has been submitted to raise electricity prices by 82 paisas per unit under the May Fuel Price Adjustment (FPA). National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) said the application was filed by the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) and is scheduled for a hearing on June 30.

In its petition, CPPA said the average fuel cost of electricity generation in May stood at Rs9.25 per unit, forming the basis for the proposed adjustment. Sources said that if the request is approved, electricity consumers nationwide could face an additional financial burden of approximately Rs12 billion.

NEPRA will review fuel cost data and relevant calculations during the hearing before issuing a final decision on the proposed increase.

The latest request comes amid continued concerns over rising energy costs, with consumers already grappling with higher utility bills and inflationary pressures. The regulator’s decision on June 30 will determine whether the proposed increase is passed on to consumers.