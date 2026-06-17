Pakistan extends closure of airspace for Indian flights until July 24

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has extended the closure of its airspace for Indian flights until July 24, according to a new Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued by the Pakistan Airports Authority.

The NOTAM states that all Indian-registered commercial and military aircraft will remain barred from entering Pakistani airspace for another month. The restriction will remain in place until 5:00 am on July 24, 2026.

It further adds that aircraft leased by Indian airlines, as well as planes owned or operated by Indian individuals, are also included in the ban.

Pakistan has kept its airspace closed for Indian flights since April 23, 2025. The restriction has reportedly caused Indian airlines losses worth billions due to longer routes and increased operational costs.