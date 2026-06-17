Punjab imposes section 144 across province for Muharram security

LAHORE – The Punjab Home Department has imposed Section 144 across the province to maintain law and order and ensure effective security arrangements during Muharram-ul-Haram.

According to an official spokesperson, the restrictions will remain in place from 1st to 10th Muharram, corresponding to June 17 to June 26.

During this period, seven different categories of restrictions will be enforced throughout the province.

Under the notification, only approved processions and religious gatherings will be allowed, while any new traditions or activities will not be permitted. The use or display of weapons and inflammable materials in public places has also been banned without prior approval from the competent authority.

The order further prohibits the use of provocative slogans, statements, gestures, or remarks that may incite sectarian or religious tensions. The dissemination of material promoting sectarian or ethnic hatred has also been strictly banned.

For security reasons, restrictions have also been placed on rooftops and buildings located along procession routes. No one will be allowed to gather stones, bricks, bottles, or other objects that could pose a security risk. Similarly, spectators will not be permitted to stand on rooftops or shop platforms along procession routes.

The Home Department stated that pillion riding will be banned on 9th and 10th Muharram, although exemptions will apply to senior citizens, women, and law enforcement personnel.

A formal notification has been issued, and relevant authorities have been instructed to ensure widespread public awareness of the restrictions.