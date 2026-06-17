TikToker Kashif Zameer gifts luxury watch to Maulana Tariq Jameel

FAISALABAD – A video circulating on social media appears to show TikToker Kashif Zameer gifting a Rolex wristwatch to renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel.

In the footage, Kashif Zameer can be seen placing a watch on Maulana Tariq Jameel’s wrist. The video has gained attention online, as Kashif Zameer has previously remained in the spotlight for controversial reasons.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MIAN KASHIF ZAMEER OFFCIAL (@kashif999zameer)

However, the authenticity of the video has not been independently verified at this stage.

There has been no official statement from Maulana Tariq Jameel regarding the incident or the widely shared footage.

The clip continues to circulate across various social media platforms, drawing mixed reactions from users, while verification of its context and timing remains pending.