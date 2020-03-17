Coroanvirus epidemic: PM Imran urges rich countries to waive off loans of poor countries
Share
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan said that rich countries should wave off the loans of poor countries in order to fight against coronavirus.
The PM predicted that this deadly virus would destroyed the world economy.
In an interview to a foreign news agency, the prime minister said “In case, we get swamped by this virus, our health facilities will not be able to cope with it and it’s not just Pakistan. I would imagine the same in the Sub-Continent and African countries”.
He said: “We don’t have much capability and resources. My worry is poverty and hunger because the effects of the economic slowdown,”
He also urged to lift sanctions in Iran as they are in terrible state due to coronavirus and the sanctions have already impoverished Iran.
-
- Paragon society case: SC grants bail to Khawaja brothers12:47 PM | 17 Mar, 2020
- Coroanvirus epidemic: PM Imran urges rich countries to waive off ...12:44 PM | 17 Mar, 2020
-
- PSL 2020 postponed for indefinite period amid Coronavirus fear12:18 PM | 17 Mar, 2020
- Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson released from coronavirus treatment12:10 PM | 17 Mar, 2020
- 'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju tests positive for coronavirus12:04 PM | 17 Mar, 2020
- Paris Hilton wants to live forever, says she's trying to 'invent ...11:54 AM | 17 Mar, 2020
- Pakistani student gives birth to baby girl in Wuhan, China04:00 PM | 15 Mar, 2020
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019