Student killed, six injured as cop sprays bullets at school van in Swat

PESHAWAR – A student was killed and several others wounded as a policeman opened fire at a school bus carrying teachers and students in Swat on Tuesday.
Reports in local media suggest that a tween girl was killed while five others including a schoolteacher suffered injuries while traveling in Swat’s Sangota area. Law enforcers soon arrived at the scene and held the deployed policeman, while the injured were shifted to the hospital for medical aid.
The cop identified as Mohammad Alam, told senior officials that he opened the fire by mistake on a police van.
District Police Officer DPO told the media that the accused is in custody, and investigations are underway as the incident caused a huge uproar. The officer also assured people of justice, saying the cop responsible for the incident to account for his reckless action.
Last year, a driver of a school van was killed and two students suffered injuries when the vehicle came under attack in the same Swat region.
The incident took place in the same region where Pakistani Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai was attacked by the Taliban while returning home.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 17, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|293.9
|298.15
|Euro
|EUR
|318
|321
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|366
|369
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80.5
|81.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.5
|79.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192.5
|194.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|777.88
|785.88
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|214
|216.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|42.07
|42.44
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.7
|43.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.31
|37.66
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.56
|3.67
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.31
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|952.27
|961.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.03
|65.63
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|182.07
|184.07
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.56
|27.87
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|760.2
|768.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|80.35
|81.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.25
|28.55
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|326.82
|329.32
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.66
|8.81
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 232,300 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs199,160.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,640
|Karachi
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,640
|Islamabad
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,640
|Peshawar
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,640
|Quetta
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,640
|Sialkot
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,640
|Attock
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,640
|Gujranwala
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,640
|Jehlum
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,640
|Multan
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,640
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,640
|Gujrat
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,640
|Nawabshah
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,640
|Chakwal
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,640
|Hyderabad
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,640
|Nowshehra
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,640
|Sargodha
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,640
|Faisalabad
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,640
|Mirpur
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,640
