Pak Army on Frontline as Rescue Operations underway in Snowbound Northern Pakistan

KARACHI – Massive snowfall and bone-chilling temperatures plunged Pakistan’s upper regions into crisis, bringing daily life to a grinding halt across KP, Azad Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Several feet of snow have buried vast areas, snapping road links, crippling electricity networks, and leaving hundreds of people stranded amid freezing conditions. Landslides and avalanches have also been reported from multiple locations, intensifying fears as authorities race against time to prevent loss of life.

Pakistan Army and civil administration remain on high alert, conducting large-scale rescue and relief operations in some of the country’s most inaccessible terrain.

In Azad Kashmir, snowfall that began overnight has completely paralyzed routine life. Continuous snowfall has sealed roads in Neelum Valley, Upper Neelum, Athmuqam, Sudhanoti, Bagh, and Hattian Bala, cutting off entire communities.

The situation turned alarming in Haveli district, where nearly 25 vehicles, including an ambulance, were trapped in deep snow. Around 100 passengers, women and children among them — were left helpless, battling extreme cold and isolation. Upon receiving emergency calls, Pakistan Army swiftly launched a rescue operation, braving treacherous weather and near-zero visibility.

Troops successfully evacuated 32 passengers, transporting them to safe locations. During the operation, two bodies trapped inside an ambulance were also recovered, a grim reminder of the storm’s deadly impact. Families of the deceased praised the army’s swift and courageous response.

AJK capital Muzaffarabad also witnessed snowfall after many years, sending temperatures plunging sharply. Meanwhile, in Neelum Valley, heavy snow caused two houses to collapse. Miraculously, no casualties were reported.

Major highways across the region have been shut down due to snow and landslides, leaving residents struggling for food, fuel, and medical access.

Severe snowfall and strong winds have devastated the electricity infrastructure in Azad Kashmir. Power poles have collapsed, wires snapped, and entire areas have remained without electricity for over 24 hours.

Authorities say restoration work will begin once weather conditions improve, but ongoing snowfall continues to hamper repair efforts. Travel has been suspended in Upper Dir, Kumrat, and the Lowari Tunnel, where icy roads have made vehicle movement impossible. Officials warn of potential food shortages if routes remain closed.

Several other regions also experienced snowfall after several years, dramatically increasing cold intensity. The weight of snow and strong winds uprooted trees, blocking roads and disrupting traffic.

In Khyber District, rescue teams are evacuating people stranded by snowfall. According to the Deputy Commissioner, evacuees have been shifted to Painda Cheena School and Hostel, where temporary shelter and basic facilities are being provided.

In another dramatic rescue, four tourists trapped for 22 hours at Shangla Top were successfully saved and moved to safety. The situation intensified in Gilgit-Baltistan, where heavy snowfall and landslides have shut down the Karakoram Highway at multiple points in Chilas and Upper Kohistan.