8-year-old boy loses arm in pet lion attack in Lahore

LAHORE – An 8-year-old boy lost his arm after he was severely injured in a lion attack at a private breeding farm in Sabzazar area of Lahore.

The attack took place at the Dola Breeding Farm, owned by Umar Iqbal and Ali Iqbal, located on 80 Feet Road. The young boy had been playing near the lion’s cage when the attack occurred, which was made possible due to inadequate safety measures and the owners’ negligence.

The lion’s attack resulted in severe injuries to the boy’s arm, and doctors were forced to amputate it in order to save his life.

After the incident, the farm owners initially tried to cover up the attack, claiming that the boy’s arm had been caught in a machine when he was taken to a local hospital. However, a police investigation, led by SP Iqbal Town, revealed the true nature of the incident.

Following the revelation, the child was transferred to Ganga Ram Hospital for further treatment.

The police acted swiftly, arresting the owners of the breeding farm and registering a case against them.

Legal action has been initiated against the individuals involved, with DIG Operations Faisal Kamran making it clear that such reckless behavior, especially for the sake of business, would not be tolerated, and those responsible would face stringent legal consequences.