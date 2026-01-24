Trump personally checks in on his ‘Favourite Field Marshal Asim Munir’ at Davos

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said during his recent interaction with US President Donald Trump at World Economic Forum in Davos, the latter asked, “How is my favourite Field Marshal?”.

PM Sharif pointed towards Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, who was seated prominently in the front row, creating widely televised moment during the signing ceremony of the Board of Peace members.

PM Shehbaz Sharif praised Trump for his initiative in launching Board of Peace for Gaza, calling it a “crucial step toward restoring stability and dignity in the war-torn region.” The Prime Minister told Trump that success in ensuring peace, protecting basic rights for Palestinians, and rebuilding Gaza would cement this initiative as a defining part of his legacy.

The meeting also provided an opportunity for PM Shehbaz to acknowledge Trump’s pivotal role in de-escalating tensions between Pakistan and India. “History will remember you as a great leader who saved millions of lives through timely and effective intervention,” the Prime Minister said, highlighting Trump’s impact on regional stability.

Narrating brief interaction as cordial and highly constructive, PM Shehbaz noted that Trump’s inquiry about Pakistan’s army chief added a memorable personal touch to the historic encounter. Clips doing round online show two leaders pointing towards Field Marshal Munir quickly made headlines around the world, underscoring the global attention on this high-profile dialogue.

Last year, President Trump hosted Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Asim Munir, at the White House without any senior civilian officials present. Trump called the meeting “an honour” and praised Munir for his pivotal role in averting a potential war with nuclear-armed India.

The leaders also discussed Iran and the Middle East conflict, with Trump emphasizing Pakistan’s deep regional insights. Officials said Munir likely urged the US to avoid military action against Iran and seek a ceasefire, underlining Pakistan’s unique diplomatic position.

The meeting was major boost in US-Pakistan ties, long strained as previous US administrations leaned toward India, and cements Munir’s status as a key figure in regional peace.