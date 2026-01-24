Rs2m fine, 5-year jail: Punjab announces strict penalties for violations on Basant 2026

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has made key announcements for the upcoming Basant Festival, set to take place in Lahore from February 6 to 8.

To ensure public safety, strict penalties will be imposed for kite flying violations, with a fine of Rs2 million for anyone caught flying kites before the event. Additionally, anyone using dangerous strings will face a 5-year prison sentence and a fine.

During a review meeting, she outlined strict measures to ensure a safe and enjoyable celebration of the traditional spring festival.

She emphasized that all departments are working together to make Basant safe, particularly focusing on traffic planning in Lahore. A special campaign will be conducted to promote Punjab’s culture and bring back the joy that had been taken away from the people of the province.

The sale and use of “Charkhi” strings will be strictly banned, and violators will be penalized. The city will have a zero-tolerance policy regarding unsafe kite sizes, with a maximum permitted size of 35 inches for kites and 40 inches for reels.

To prevent accidents and ensure safety, 100 traffic police camps will be set up across the city, and free public transport will be provided.

More than 500 buses and rickshaws will operate on 24 routes, offering free rides for the public. Two control rooms will be established for monitoring the event, using drone cameras and the Safe City project for real-time surveillance.

Maryam Nawaz also shared plans for providing free wire to protect one million motorcycles from the dangerous kite strings, and emphasized the importance of returning the festive spirit to the people of Punjab.