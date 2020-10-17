PM Imran announces future course of action for Tiger Force today

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan will announce future course of action to the Tiger Force today (Saturday).

While talking to media in Islamabad, Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said that the premier will decide the roadmap of new responsibilities for the Tiger Force at a ceremony.

He said that the Tiger Force is working as a facilitator to fill the gap of human resource in administration.

The Special Assistant said that development of youth is top priority of the incumbent government.