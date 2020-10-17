PM Imran announces future course of action for Tiger Force today
Web Desk
08:33 AM | 17 Oct, 2020
PM Imran announces future course of action for Tiger Force today
Share

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan will announce future course of action to the Tiger Force today (Saturday).

While talking to media in Islamabad, Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said that the premier will decide the roadmap of new responsibilities for the Tiger Force at a ceremony.

He said that the Tiger Force is working as a facilitator to fill the gap of human resource in administration.

The Special Assistant said that development of youth is top priority of the incumbent government.

More From This Category
Pakistan Customs foils bid to smuggle endangered ...
10:31 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
Pakistan PM Imran congratulates New Zealand’s ...
10:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
Islamabad rejects Armenian PM’s allegations ...
09:20 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
Lance Naik martyred in terrorists' attack in ...
07:38 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
Eid-i-Miladun Nabi will be celebrated on October ...
07:27 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
Pakistan Army invites job applications for ...
06:21 PM | 17 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
With over 7 billion views, ‘Despacito’ becomes most viewed YouTube video ever
01:19 PM | 17 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr