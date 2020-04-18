KARACHI: PTI’s MNA Najeeb Haroon resigns from his seat
09:12 AM | 18 Apr, 2020
KARACHI: PTI’s MNA Najeeb Haroon resigns from his seat
KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA from NA-256 constituency of Karachi Muhammad Najeeb Haroon has resigned from his seat.

According to media reports, Najeeb Haroon has dispatched his resignation in a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In his letter, Najeeb Haroon complained that he was never taken into confidence in decision making. He also said that I offered my resignation because I failed to contribute anything toward betterment of my city.

Najeeb Haroon was elected MNA from National Assembly constituency NA-256 Karachi in 2018 elections.

