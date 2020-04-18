KARACHI: PTI’s MNA Najeeb Haroon resigns from his seat
09:12 AM | 18 Apr, 2020
Share
KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA from NA-256 constituency of Karachi Muhammad Najeeb Haroon has resigned from his seat.
According to media reports, Najeeb Haroon has dispatched his resignation in a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan.
In his letter, Najeeb Haroon complained that he was never taken into confidence in decision making. He also said that I offered my resignation because I failed to contribute anything toward betterment of my city.
Najeeb Haroon was elected MNA from National Assembly constituency NA-256 Karachi in 2018 elections.
- COVID-19 and Optometry04:05 PM | 18 Apr, 2020
- TCL launches online summer sale in Pakistan03:41 PM | 18 Apr, 2020
- Pakistan partially resumes flight operation for UK from April 1912:49 PM | 18 Apr, 2020
- COVID-19 claims about 140,000 lives worldwide: WHO11:16 AM | 18 Apr, 2020
- Preseident to convene consultative meeting with Ulema today to adopt ...10:27 AM | 18 Apr, 2020
Hamza Ali Abbasi calls out people wanting to pray in mosques amid pandemic
03:57 PM | 17 Apr, 2020
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle help LA charity distribute meals amid ...02:31 PM | 17 Apr, 2020
- Anwar Maqsood's candid conversation with Bilal Maqsood will ...02:30 PM | 17 Apr, 2020
- ‘Pakistani General’ for the first time on American TV series02:00 PM | 17 Apr, 2020
- How to keep your skin healthy while you are in quarantine01:49 PM | 15 Apr, 2020
- The famous people who have recovered from COVID-1901:33 PM | 11 Apr, 2020
- Seven food items that boost and improve your immune system01:26 PM | 10 Apr, 2020
- Celebrities and entertainers who have died from complications related ...12:39 PM | 10 Apr, 2020