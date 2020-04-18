Preseident to convene consultative meeting with Ulema today to adopt strategy for prayers in Ramazan
ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi is holding a consultative meeting of Ulema and Mashaikh in Islamabad today (Saturday) to adopt strategy for prayer congregations and Namaz-e-Taraweeh during the holy month of Ramazan.
According to media reports, the meeting will also prepare a strategy based on effective steps to contain the spread of coronavirus.
Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi made telephonic contacts with Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami, Senator Sirajul Haq, JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadith President Senator Professor Sajid Mir and PML-N leader Rana Tanveer Hussain and discussed matters pertaining to his scheduled meeting with religious scholars and Ulema to be held today.
