Passing out parade of 153rdPMA Long Course held at Kakul

RAWALPINDI – Passing out parade of cadets of 153rd PMA Long Course, 38th Technical Graduate Course was held at Pakistan Military Academy Kakul on Saturday.

The powerful display of discipline, tradition, and military pride was witnessed at Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul during the passing out parade, where cadets marched forward despite heavy rain, marking the graduation of the PMA Long Course.

PMA Passing Out Parade

Cadets from friendly countries also completed their training, while the inclusion of female cadets drew special attention, in light of evolving structure of military education at PMA Kakul. Despite the adverse weather conditions, the parade continued uninterrupted, with cadets confidently presenting a salute to the chief guest.

Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu praised the academy, calling PMA Kakul one of the finest military training institutions in the world. He congratulated cadets from allied nations and highlighted the importance of their training, stating that their primary duty is the defence and security of Pakistan.

He reaffirmed that Pakistan is a peaceful country committed to dialogue but warned that any aggression against the nation would be met with a strong and immediate response. Reiterating Pakistan’s stance, he said the country would continue its support for the people of occupied Kashmir, stressing that the Kashmir issue must be resolved in accordance with UN resolutions and the aspirations of Kashmiris.

Referring to past military engagements, he pointed to “Ma’arka-e-Haq” and “Bunyan-um-Marsoos” as examples of Pakistan’s strategic strength, adding that the Pakistan Air Force made history by downing enemy aircraft. He said these events demonstrated Pakistan’s professionalism and surprised its adversary.

Air Chief also appreciated global efforts for peace and praised the country’s civil and military leadership. He commended PMA instructors for delivering high-quality training to cadets preparing for future responsibilities.