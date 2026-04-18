Security supervisor rapes female guard on false marriage promise in Lahore

LAHORE – A security supervisor of a shopping mall has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman by luring her with promises of marriage in Lahore.

Faisal Town police, with the help of human intelligence, apprehended the suspect from Mochi Pura.

The victim, who worked as a security guard at a private mall on Model Town Link Road, was reportedly assaulted by her security supervisor after he deceived her with marriage promises.

When she pressed for marriage, the suspect allegedly physically assaulted her and withheld her salary.

SP Model Town Jahandad Akram confirmed that a case has been registered against the accused, identified as Zain, and handed over to the Gender Crime Cell.

He emphasized that those who exploit women will not be shown any leniency.