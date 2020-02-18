Hajj 2020: Banks to start receiving applications from Monday
Web Desk
09:40 AM | 18 Feb, 2020
Hajj 2020: Banks to start receiving applications from Monday
ISLAMABAD - Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has asked the designated branches of 13 scheduled banks to start collecting applications for Government Hajj Scheme from Monday next. 

In a letter written to Deputy Governor State Bank, the ministry directed the banks to collect Hajj applications continuously till 4th of next month including on closed holidays Saturday and Sunday.

