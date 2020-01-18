Pakistan condemns Indian CDS remarks about Kashmiri children

ISLAMABAD - Condemning the highly irresponsible remarks of the Indian Chief of Defence Staff at Raisana Dialogue 2020 about Kashmir children, Pakistan said that the remarks were reflective of the extremist mindset and bankrupt thinking that have evidently also permeated the state institutions of India.

In a statement issued, Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said that "We condemn the highly irresponsible remarks made by Indian Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Bipin Rawat, at Raisina Dialogue 2020, raising inter alia the usual Indian bogey of "terrorism", making the repugnant suggestion of putting young Kashmiri children in "de-radicalization camps", and seeking to place Pakistan on FATF blacklist".

"As a perpetrator of unabated state-terrorism in the Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJ&K), India is in no position to pontificate on the issue of terrorism. The IOJ&K has already been turned into the world's largest prison camp with 8 million Kashmiris incarcerated there since 5 August 2019," she added.

The Spokesperson said, "With over 900,000 Indian occupation forces perpetrating egregious violations of human rights; draconian laws such as Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) and Public Safety Act (PSA) enabling them complete impunity; and over 13,000 young Kashmiri boys abducted from their homes and away from their families.