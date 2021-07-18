Pakistan proposes SCO Development Bank for member states
Web Desk
10:32 PM | 18 Jul, 2021
Pakistan proposes SCO Development Bank for member states
Share

Pakistan has proposed establishment of Shanghai Cooperation Organization Development Bank for development of member states on the pattern of the International Financial Cooperation.

The proposal was put forth by Pakistani Minister for Industries and Production Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar while addressing the Industrial Ministerial Conference of SCO member states through video link.

The Pakistani minister also proposed energising the SCO business council for greater integration of business and industries in the region.

More From This Category
FM Qureshi, Ambassador Nong Rong visit injured ...
10:20 PM | 18 Jul, 2021
Army called in to enforce coronavirus SOPs in ...
07:21 PM | 18 Jul, 2021
Former Sindh CM Mumtaz Bhutto passes away in ...
03:43 PM | 18 Jul, 2021
Pakistani family creates Guinness World Record ...
02:15 PM | 18 Jul, 2021
Another taxi driver suspected in Afghan envoy's ...
11:41 AM | 18 Jul, 2021
Chinese firm to continue work on Dasu dam as ...
11:15 AM | 18 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Akshay Kumar wishes Bhumi Pednekar birthday in style
09:00 PM | 18 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr