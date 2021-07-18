Pakistan proposes SCO Development Bank for member states
10:32 PM | 18 Jul, 2021
Pakistan has proposed establishment of Shanghai Cooperation Organization Development Bank for development of member states on the pattern of the International Financial Cooperation.
The proposal was put forth by Pakistani Minister for Industries and Production Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar while addressing the Industrial Ministerial Conference of SCO member states through video link.
The Pakistani minister also proposed energising the SCO business council for greater integration of business and industries in the region.

