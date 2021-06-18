Pakistan values UK’s balanced role in global, regional affairs: COAS tells British ambassador

09:50 PM | 18 Jun, 2021
Pakistan values UK’s balanced role in global, regional affairs: COAS tells British ambassador
Share

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday said that Pakistan "values UK’s balanced role in global and regional affairs".

Gen Bajwa made the remarks when British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner called on him at GHQ, said a statement by Inter-Services Public Relations

Matters of mutual interest, the regional security situation including the recent developments in the Afghan peace process and collaboration in the fight against COVID-19 were discussed during the meeting.

"COAS said that Pakistan values UK’s balanced role in global and regional affairs and we look forward to optimise the strategic potential of our relationship based on convergences," read the statement.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan’s "continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region". He also "pledged to further enhance bilateral relations" between both countries.

COAS Bajwa, Chinese ambassador discuss CPEC, ... 09:14 PM | 9 Jun, 2021

RAWALPINDI – Nong Rong, Ambassador of China to Pakistan, on Wednesday called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief ...

More From This Category
AJK minister quits PML-N to join PTI ahead of ...
08:41 PM | 18 Jun, 2021
Budget2021-22: KPK increases salaries, pensions ...
08:20 PM | 18 Jun, 2021
Afghan NSA’s anti-Pakistan rant tantamount to ...
08:01 PM | 18 Jun, 2021
Mufti Azizur Rehman – Police hunt for ...
07:40 PM | 18 Jun, 2021
Budget 2021-22: KPK allocates Rs142 billion for ...
07:20 PM | 18 Jun, 2021
US agrees to give Turkey full control of Kabul ...
06:50 PM | 18 Jun, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Kangana Ranaut targets Aamir Khan amid passport renewal fiasco
06:15 PM | 18 Jun, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr