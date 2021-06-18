Pakistan values UK’s balanced role in global, regional affairs: COAS tells British ambassador
RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday said that Pakistan "values UK’s balanced role in global and regional affairs".
Gen Bajwa made the remarks when British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner called on him at GHQ, said a statement by Inter-Services Public Relations
Matters of mutual interest, the regional security situation including the recent developments in the Afghan peace process and collaboration in the fight against COVID-19 were discussed during the meeting.
"COAS said that Pakistan values UK’s balanced role in global and regional affairs and we look forward to optimise the strategic potential of our relationship based on convergences," read the statement.
The visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan’s "continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region". He also "pledged to further enhance bilateral relations" between both countries.
