  

Search

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 18 October,  2023

Web Desk
09:00 AM | 18 Oct, 2023
Daily Horoscope

Here's free daily horoscope for all zodiac signs, an insights about your thoughts, love life, career, and health.

Aries (March 21- April 19)

Today, you have to realize your strengths and weakness as a professional. Your consistency and determination will repay you in life. Be conscious of your promotion by dint of your labor and output.

Taurus (April 19- May 20)

Today, you have to receive news of financial benefits from your friends. You have to try for completing tasks being delayed earlier. Stay focused and excited. Help others in distress as a matter of human welfare.

Gemini (May 20 - June 21)

Today, you may feel inferior and jealous after receiving hammering at workplace. Try to work more   harder and with a intent to achieve all set goals. Be friendly and frank in taming others who have been feeling offended by your approach in past.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

This day offers the toughest challenges in official works. You have to get response from your investment in stock exchange. Stay at home tonight and complete online tasks which were due on your part.

Leo (July 22- August 22)

This day may help you to   get the best understanding from any informative tour. Decide the best decisions in professional life. Lead from the front as team leader. Be practical and progressive in life.

Virgo (August 22- September 22)

Today you will get reward of your positive energy which will also nullify negativity in your surroundings. You may impress all superiors with your best work today.

Libra (September 22 - October 23)
Today, it’s now mandatory to monitoring children's activities after their negligence. In this time of economic distress, it is important to pay closer attention to company activity. Be positive and practical.

Scorpio (October 23- November 22)

Today, there will be more and unlimited avenues open for your abroad visit. You must keep a positive attitude to follow suit a proper and legal process to achieve your set goals. Don’t become fool to carry away by others’ hypocrisy and double standard behavior of your colleagues.

Sagittarius: (November 22 - December 21)

Today, you need to adopt a very rational approach in life. Your nature and friendly mindset will succeed you. Don’t rely on others without any confirmation. Be vigilant and sensible in life affairs.

Capricorn: (December 21 - January 19)

Today, enjoy the pulse and drive yourself with the spur of the moment. Be a strong-headed man to tackle all issues. Help others in their tasks but don’t let them take this favor as granted.

Aquarius: (January 19 - February 18)

Today, life has been testing your nerves but be brave and strong to deal all. Love others who seek your kindness. Don’t waste time and focus energies in the assigned tasks. Be moody and impulsive in leisure. You have to recognize your talent and unleash when it required.

Pisces: (February 18 - March 20)

This day reminds you that pending tasks must be accomplished at every cost. You need some holy and spiritual practice to mediate and reflect. Have a faith in your abilities and strive to achieve these goals as committed.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 17 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 17 October  2023.

09:06 AM | 16 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope -16th October 2023

08:00 AM | 15 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope – October 15, 2023

08:49 AM | 14 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 14th October 2023.

09:22 AM | 13 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope – October 13, 2023

09:00 AM | 12 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 12 October, 2023.

Advertisement

Latest

09:42 AM | 18 Oct, 2023

Pakistani PM Kakar meets Chinese President Xi Jinping at 3rd Belt and Road forum dinner

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 18 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 18 October,  2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 18, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 18, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 276.4 278.65
Euro EUR 292.1 295
UK Pound Sterling GBP 341.6 345
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.5 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73 73.7
Australian Dollar AUD 174.25 176
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.5 748.5
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 39.36 39.76
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.35 3.46
Japanese Yen JPY 1.4 1.47
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 900.12 909.12
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.08 59.68
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.88 166.88
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.42 25.72
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 731.13
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.49 77.19
Singapore Dollar SGD 199 201
Swedish Korona SEK 25.47 25.77
Swiss Franc CHF 309.09 311.59
Thai Bhat THB 7.68 7.83

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan today – October 18, 2023

Today Gold prices in Pakistan

The price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, stands at Rs205,000 per tola, price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold is priced at Rs187,915.

Daily Pakistan presents you with accurate and updated gold rates as per the Pakistani Gold Market. Here you can find gold prices in different values like ounce, tola, and grams.

We share live updates on gold rates as per the local market, allowing you to get price updates and make decisions about buying or selling. It also helps you understand gold market trends.

Today Gold Rates in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 205,000 PKR 2,365
Karachi PKR 205,000 PKR 2,365
Islamabad PKR 205,000 PKR 2,365
Peshawar PKR 205,000 PKR 2,365
Quetta PKR 205,000 PKR 2,365
Sialkot PKR 205,000 PKR 2,365
Attock PKR 205,000 PKR 2,365
Gujranwala PKR 205,000 PKR 2,365
Jehlum PKR 205,000 PKR 2,365
Multan PKR 205,000 PKR 2,365
Bahawalpur PKR 205,000 PKR 2,365
Gujrat PKR 205,000 PKR 2,365
Nawabshah PKR 205,000 PKR 2,365
Chakwal PKR 205,000 PKR 2,365
Hyderabad PKR 205,000 PKR 2,365
Nowshehra PKR 205,000 PKR 2,365
Sargodha PKR 205,000 PKR 2,365
Faisalabad PKR 205,000 PKR 2,365
Mirpur PKR 205,000 PKR 2,365

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: