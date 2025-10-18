“Not an Inch of Pakistan will be compromised”: Army Chief warns amid tensions with India, Afghanistan

KAKUL/ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir delivered powerful and historic address at Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul, sending a clear warning to Pakistan’s adversaries and reaffirming the nation’s unshakable resolve to defend its sovereignty.

Assuring nation, he declared, “With the help of Allah and the support of the people, we will not allow anyone to take even an inch of our homeland.”

Field Marshal Asim Munir highlighted Pakistan Army’s unwavering courage in the face of both internal and external threats, emphasizing that every act of aggression, conspiracy, or proxy war against Pakistan will be met with a firm and decisive response. He firmly rejected allegations from Indian leadership as baseless and noted that Pakistan has already presented the facts before the international community.

COAS praised nation’s youth for standing shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces, describing the bond between the people and the military as “unshakable and invincible.” He added, “In the battle of truth and falsehood, the entire nation stood as a reinforced wall with the Pakistan Army.”

Referring to Operation Bunyan Marsoos, he underscored that operation not only strengthened internal security but also boosted national confidence in the army’s capabilities. He affirmed that the Pakistan Army has proven its strength across all domains and remains fully committed to defending the country’s sovereignty.

Field Marshal Asim Munir warned that Afghan territory is being used for terrorism against Pakistan and called for effective international action. He stressed that while Pakistan seeks good relations with its neighbors, national security can never be compromised. He also highlighted Pakistan’s proactive role in the Muslim Ummah, contributing not only diplomatically but also to regional stability and security.

Paying tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the homeland, he said, “These sacrifices are a shining chapter of our national history and will always be remembered.”

COAS delivered his remarks during the grand passing-out parade at PMA Kakul, featuring the 152nd Long Course, 37th Technical Graduate Course, 71st Integrated Course, and 26th Lady Cadet Course. Cadets solemnly vowed to defend the nation and uphold its sovereignty, while Field Marshal Asim Munir’s speech reinforced the invincible strength of Pakistan’s defense and sent a stern message to adversaries that every move against Pakistan will be countered decisively.