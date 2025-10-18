Traffic police reduce threshold for blacklisting vehicles over unpaid e-challans

LAHORE – Authorities have revised the threshold for blacklisting vehicles with unpaid e-challans in an effort to intensify enforcement against traffic violations.

Under the new policy, vehicles with 25 unpaid e-challans will be blacklisted in the second phase, while in the third phase, vehicles and motorcycles with as few as 10 unpaid challans will be impounded.

Previously, only vehicles with 50 unpaid e-challans were subject to blacklisting.

According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Athar Waheed, this move is aimed at launching a more aggressive crackdown against e-challan defaulters. “Reducing the challan threshold will help ensure compliance and improve traffic discipline,” he said.

Vehicles that have been blacklisted will be kept in police custody until all pending fines are cleared. The police are also working closely with Safe City authorities to facilitate the collection of fines from defaulters.

The initiative is part of broader efforts to strengthen traffic law enforcement and encourage timely payment of e-challans.