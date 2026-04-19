Islamabad, Rawalpindi Universities shift Classes Online, Postpone Exams amid security situation

ISLAMABAD – Several universities across Islamabad and Rawalpindi announced changes to their academic and operational schedules, leaving students and staff facing sudden disruptions at a time when residents of twin cities are facing difficulties due to security clampdown ahead of expected US-Iran talks.

International Islamic University Islamabad IIUI shared a notification confirming that all classes will be conducted online from April 20 to April 24, as authorities move swiftly to avoid on-campus activity during the recnet situation. The varsity also postponed midterm examinations scheduled for April 20 and 21, throwing exam schedules into immediate disarray.

Adding to the sweeping changes, the university administration enforced four-day working week (Monday to Thursday) for non-teaching staff, while also allowing 50% of employees to work from home. This hybrid arrangement will remain in effect from April 20 to April 30, signaling a significant shift in campus operations.

Rawalpindi’s Barani University announced that all classes will shift online from April 18 to April 26. The university has also ordered the complete closure of its main campus for one week, underscoring the seriousness of the situation.

Rawalpindi Medical University has postponed all scheduled examinations for Allied Health Sciences students, adding to mounting uncertainty among students across the region. University administrations have stated that these decisions were made in the interest of student safety and convenience amid an uncertain environment, with assurances that new examination dates will be announced later.

These coordinated precautionary measures are being taken in anticipation of possible developments linked to the ongoing Iran–US tensions, which are being closely monitored and are believed to be influencing the current security outlook in the region.