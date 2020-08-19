Five Tik Tokers arrested in Sialkot

Web Desk
03:09 PM | 19 Aug, 2020
Five Tik Tokers arrested in Sialkot
Share

SIALKOT - Five young men were arrested for allegedly making TikTok videos with weapons, an official said on Wednesday.

According to Sialkot’s Civil Lines police, two were nabbed in Sialkot and three in Tehsil Shakargarh. The accused were involved in making short videos of aerial firing and displaying weapons on their TikTok, an App used to create short music, lip-sync, dance, comedy and talent videos of 3 to 15 seconds, and short looping videos of 3 to 60 seconds.

Their illegal guns have been seized. "Two cases have been registered against them over illegal possession of arms and one-wheeling," the police added.

Three people were arrested on the orders of the Narowal DPO. The police presented the suspects in court and they were remanded in judicial custody.

Earlier, the police along with the FIA launched a campaign to crackdown against the display of weapons on social media. The police said that they will arrest the suspects and block their social media accounts too.

More From This Category
Pakistan Embassy launches Run for Kashmir ...
11:34 AM | 20 Aug, 2020
Rain-wind-thundershowers forecast for Punjab, ...
10:56 AM | 20 Aug, 2020
Joint session of parliament to be held in ...
10:26 AM | 20 Aug, 2020
Rashid Minhas lived up to great traditions of PAF ...
10:05 AM | 20 Aug, 2020
Pakistan observes 49th martyrdom anniversary of ...
09:38 AM | 20 Aug, 2020
PM Imran directs to devise plan for speedy ...
08:47 AM | 20 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Remembering Shaukat Hussain Rizvi on 21st death anniversary
06:05 PM | 19 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr