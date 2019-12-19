CJP Khosa inaugurates e-KIOSK self-service information desk in SC
04:41 PM | 19 Dec, 2019
Share
ISLAMABAD – Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa on Thursday inaugurated e-KIOSK self-service information desk in the Supreme Court of Pakistan.
The Director Information Technology Supreme Court briefed about the functioning of e-KIOSK.
Through this facility, one can search about the case by party name or by case number.
Status of certified copy can also be searched through this facility.
Shamim ur Rehman Malik, Secretary General SCBA extended his thanks to Chief Justice of Pakistan on the inauguration of this facility.
- India beefs up security to stop protests on Christmas eve against ...12:31 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
- IMF expresses satisfaction over Pakistan’s economic performance in ...11:20 AM | 25 Dec, 2019
- Pakistan rejects US State Department's unilateral & arbitrary ...10:40 AM | 25 Dec, 2019
- Christian community celebrates Christmas with zeal and fervour today09:50 AM | 25 Dec, 2019
- Nation celebrates 144th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam today09:07 AM | 25 Dec, 2019
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan wins audience's heart at Packages Shopping Mall
03:29 PM | 24 Dec, 2019
- Jibran Nasir and Mansha Pasha's engagement video irks Twitterati03:16 PM | 24 Dec, 2019
- Moin Akhtar being remembered on his 69th birth anniversary02:22 PM | 24 Dec, 2019
- Sarwat Gilani will play a Christian woman in a new horror web series01:40 PM | 24 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019
- Azadi March: Chaudhry brothers active for compromise talks as Fazl ...12:08 AM | 5 Nov, 2019
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019