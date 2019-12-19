CJP Khosa inaugurates e-KIOSK self-service information desk in SC

ISLAMABAD – Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa on Thursday inaugurated e-KIOSK self-service information desk in the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The Director Information Technology Supreme Court briefed about the functioning of e-KIOSK.

Through this facility, one can search about the case by party name or by case number.

Status of certified copy can also be searched through this facility.

Shamim ur Rehman Malik, Secretary General SCBA extended his thanks to Chief Justice of Pakistan on the inauguration of this facility.