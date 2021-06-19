PM Imran congratulates newly-elected Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday greeted Iran's newly elected President Ebrahim Raisi on his "landmark victory" in the country's 13th presidential election.

"Congratulations to Excellency brother Ibrahim Raisi on his landmark victory in the Islamic Republic of Iran’s 13th Presidential elections," the prime minister said in a tweet.

"Look forward to working with him for further strengthening of our fraternal ties and for regional peace, progress, and prosperity," he added.

Congratulations to Excellency brother Ibrahim Raisi @raisi_com on his landmark victory in the Islamic Republic of Iran’s 13th Presidential elections. Look forward to working with him for further strengthening of our fraternal ties and for regional peace, progress and prosperity. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 19, 2021

Congratulations poured in for Raisi after his victory in Iran’s presidential election after his rivals conceded even before official results were announced.

The other three candidates in the race all congratulated him for his victory, which had been widely expected after a host of political heavyweights had been barred from running.

"I congratulate the people on their choice," said outgoing moderate President Hassan Rouhani without naming Raisi. "My official congratulations will come later, but we know who got enough votes in this election and who is elected today by the people."

The other two candidates — Mohsen Rezai and Amirhossein Qazizadeh Hashemi — explicitly congratulated Raisi, as did the only reformist in the race, former central bank governor Abdolnasser Hemmati.

Raisi won 62% of the votes counted so far, election office chairman Jamal Orf said later on state television as the count continued, with no turnout figures released yet.