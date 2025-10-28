SHO martyred, two terrorists killed in fierce gun battle in Balochistan’s Bhagnari

QUETTA – Another terror incident rocked Balochistan’s Kachi district as dozens of heavily armed militants stormed a police station and some government facilities, leaving the Station House Officer martyred and two terrorists dead.

The dramatic attack unfolded around 4:15 pm, when militants wielding heavy weapons stormed Bhag police station, Levies headquarters, a government bank, and several public offices, unleashing a wave of terror in a remote town located around 200 km fromthe provincial capital Quetta.

Local cops and paramilitary personnel fought back with unmatched courage, preventing attackers from seizing control of the area. Two militants were neutralized, but SHO Lutf Khosa embraced martyrdom while defending the homeland.

Clips doing rounds online show Baloch militants patrolling the streets and chaos near a Bank branch, while attackers looted and vandalized the premises before fleeing.

Indian sponsored Baloch separatist groups continue to target security posts and government facilities in mineral rich region.

The latest assault has once again raised alarm over rising militant activity in the province, with officials warning of further threats amid growing instability in the region.