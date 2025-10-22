Pakistan Army crushes Indian-Backed Baloch terrorists in Dalbandin Operation

RAWALPINDI – Another blow to foreign-funded terrorists as Pakistan’s security forces eliminated six Baloch militants linked to the notorious Fitna-e-Hindustan in Dalbandin, Balochistan on Wednesday.

These militants, who have long terrorized border regions, were hiding in a mountainous cave under constant surveillance before being neutralized. Gunship helis were used to target the sites and the attack was also recorded in graphics.

Officials termed operation as a “masterclass in coordination and intelligence efficiency,” striking fear into the ranks of militant networks that seek to destabilize Pakistan.

Pakistani civil leadership denounced militants as “enemies of Pakistan’s unity and peace” and vowed that India-backed terror groups would not succeed in spreading chaos and violence.

The operation comes in the wake of attacks targeting innocent children in Balochistan as New Delhi continues to undermine regional stability.

Since 2024, hundreds of terror incidents have shaken Pakistan, including 1,612 in Balochistan. Security forces have conducted 93,515 anti-terror operations nationwide, killing 747 terrorists this year alone, signaling zero tolerance for these violent extremists.