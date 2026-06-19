Expected Petrol, Diesel Prices in Pakistan from June 20, 2026

ISLAMABAD – Pakistanis are expecting relief as petroleum prices are said to witness a big cut in recent months in light of a sharp decline in global oil prices and improving supply conditions in international markets.

Sources claimed that petrol prices may be slashed by Rs22 per litre, while high-speed diesel could become cheaper by Rs42 per litre in today’s review. If approved, the new rates would bring Super Petrol down from Rs373.78 to Rs351.78 per litre, while Diesel would plunge from Rs378.78 to Rs336.78 per litre, providing much-needed relief to consumers, transporters and businesses struggling with high fuel costs.

POLs Current Price Expected Cut Estimated Price Super Petrol 373.78 22 351.78 Diesel 378.78 42 336.78

The expected cut comes as international oil prices have dropped to their lowest levels in nearly three months. Global markets reacted positively after tanker traffic resumed through the Strait of Hormuz, easing concerns over supply disruptions and pushing crude prices lower.

Adding to expectations of relief, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif told the National Assembly that the government intends to pass on the benefits of falling international oil prices to the public. He said a substantial reduction in petroleum prices would be announced after the latest review, reaffirming the government’s commitment to providing relief to citizens.

The development is dramatic turnaround from recent weeks when fuel prices surged amid regional tensions. Petrol, which stood at Rs258.17 per litre before the crisis, climbed to as high as Rs458.41 per litre before retreating to around Rs374 per litre. Diesel followed a similar trajectory, jumping from Rs275.70 per litre to a peak of Rs520.35 per litre before easing.

Last week, the government reduced petrol and diesel prices by Rs4 and Rs2 per litre, respectively. However, the latest proposed cuts are significantly larger and could deliver one of the most substantial reductions seen this year.

With global crude prices continuing to soften, consumers are now eagerly awaiting the official announcement, hoping for a major cut that could lower transportation costs, ease inflationary pressures and provide a much-needed boost to household budgets across the country.