Pakistan ends all Austerity Measures but keeps Business Timings Unchanged

LAHORE – After announcing relief on Petrol prices, the federal government finally hit the brakes on the austerity drive. While officials will no longer face limits on fuel use, expenditures, or foreign travel, businesses across Pakistan will continue operating under the same early closing hours, leaving traders with little reason to celebrate.

The controversial early closing timings for businesses across Pakistan will remain firmly in place. The decision, approved by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, was announced through a Cabinet Division notification issued on Thursday. The move effectively ends a series of cost-cutting measures that had been enforced amid concerns over energy consumption and government spending.

سرکاری گاڑیوں کے پیٹرول میں 50 فیصد کٹوتی نہیں ہو گی، وزرا، افسران کے غیرملکی دورے بحال، ارکان اسمبلی کو پوری تنخواہیں ملیں گی، دکانیں مارکیٹیں وغیرہ 9 بجے ہی بند ہوں گی شہباز شریف نے دکانوں کے علاوہ تمام کفایت شعاری اقدامات ختم کر دیے pic.twitter.com/AxPI9gWfxB — Ahmad Warraich (@ahmadwaraichh) June 19, 2026

Among the restrictions now lifted are the mandatory 50 percent reduction in fuel consumption by government vehicles, curbs on official expenditures, and limitations on foreign travel by ministers and senior government officials. The government has also confirmed that parliamentarians and public servants will continue receiving their salaries and allowances under the existing framework.

While the rollback shows relaxation of austerity measures within government circles, ordinary businesses will see little change in their daily operations.

Market and shop closing hours introduced earlier this month will continue unchanged as part of the government’s ongoing energy management strategy. Shops, markets, shopping malls, bazaars, departmental stores, and general retail outlets across the country must continue to shut their doors by 9:00 PM, including on weekends.

Marriage halls, marquees, and other event venues will remain bound by a 10:00 PM closing deadline, while restaurants, cafés, and other food establishments must cease operations by 11:00 PM. However, takeaway and home delivery services have been exempted from the restrictions. Fruit and vegetable vendors, grocery stores, and kiryana shops are also permitted to remain open until 11:00 PM.

The government has, however, maintained exemptions for a range of essential services and industries. Pharmacies, medical stores, laboratories, clinics, hospitals, standalone bakeries, tandoors, milk and dairy outlets, petrol pumps, CNG stations, electric vehicle charging facilities, gyms, sports complexes, padel courts, IT companies, and call centres will continue operating without being affected by the closing-hour restrictions.