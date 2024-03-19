Pakistan PM seeks action on $10b agreements with Kuwait

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday called for action on Rs10 billion agreements signed between Pakistan and Kuwait in November last year.
The demand came at a meeting between Sharif and Kuwaiti Ambassador to Pakistan Nassar Abdulrahman Jasser Almutairi. During the meeting, Sharif discussed bilateral ties and called for concerted efforts from both sides to ensure early action on seven agreements the two countries signed last year.
According to a statement issue by the PM Office, Sharif highlighted during the meeting the agreements on cooperation in diverse areas – food security, technology, hydro power, mining and minerals, water supply and mangrove rehabilitation. He said the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) provided an efficient mechanism to attract foreign investment to Pakistan.
Highlighting Pakistan's historic and deep-rooted ties with Kuwait, Sharif thanked the Kuwaiti leadership, especially Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, for the warm wishes on his re-election as prime minister of Pakistan.
He expressed the desire to work closely with them to strengthen the bilateral relationship with a focus on trade and investment and extended an invitation to Amir of Kuwait to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience.
The ambassador thanked Pakistan for its support to Kuwait in difficult times. He thanked former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for his strong public support to Kuwait''s independence and sovereignty during the 1990-91 crisis. He also expressed gratitude for Pakistan's support to Kuwait during the COVID-19 pandemic. He reaffirmed Kuwait's strong commitment to build closer ties with Pakistan.
Sharif appreciated Kuwaiti envoy's contribution in fostering stronger ties between the two countries.
The current currency rates in Pakistan's open market on March 20, 2024
1 US Dollar to Pakistani rupee 278.5, 1 Euro to PKR 301.45, 1 GBP to PKR 352.9, 1 SAR to PKR 73.9, and 1 AED to PKR 75.65.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.5 for buying and 281.35 for selling.
Euro remains unchanged at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 352.9 for buying, and 356.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED saw slight changes and new rate stands at 75.65 whereas the Saudi Riyal new rates was 73.9.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.5
|281.35
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.9
|356.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.65
|76.40
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.9
|74.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.64
|749.64
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.69
|41.09
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.63
|35.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.92
|915.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.5
|171.5
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.36
|732.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|314.63
|317.13
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
