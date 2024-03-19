Search

Pakistan PM seeks action on $10b agreements with Kuwait

Web Desk
10:25 PM | 19 Mar, 2024
Source: PID

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday called for action on Rs10 billion agreements signed between Pakistan and Kuwait in November last year.

The demand came at a meeting between Sharif and Kuwaiti Ambassador to Pakistan Nassar Abdulrahman Jasser Almutairi. During the meeting, Sharif discussed bilateral ties and called for concerted efforts from both sides to ensure early action on seven agreements the two countries signed last year. 

According to a statement issue by the PM Office, Sharif highlighted during the meeting the agreements on cooperation in diverse areas – food security, technology, hydro power, mining and minerals, water supply and mangrove rehabilitation. He said the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) provided an efficient mechanism to attract foreign investment to Pakistan.

Highlighting Pakistan's historic and deep-rooted ties with Kuwait, Sharif thanked the Kuwaiti leadership, especially Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, for the warm wishes on his re-election as prime minister of Pakistan.

He expressed the desire to work closely with them to strengthen the bilateral relationship with a focus on trade and investment and extended an invitation to Amir of Kuwait to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience.

The ambassador thanked Pakistan for its support to Kuwait in difficult times. He thanked former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for his strong public support to Kuwait''s independence and sovereignty during the 1990-91 crisis. He also expressed gratitude for Pakistan's support to Kuwait during the COVID-19 pandemic. He reaffirmed Kuwait's strong commitment to build closer ties with Pakistan.

Sharif appreciated Kuwaiti envoy's contribution in fostering stronger ties between the two countries.

Currency Rate in Pakistan Today - PKR to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 20 March 2024

The current currency rates in Pakistan's open market on March 20, 2024 are as follows

1 US Dollar to Pakistani rupee 278.5, 1 Euro to PKR 301.45, 1 GBP to PKR 352.9, 1 SAR to PKR 73.9, and 1 AED to PKR 75.65.

USD to PKR

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.5 for buying and 281.35 for selling.

Euro remains unchanged at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 352.9 for buying, and 356.4 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED saw slight changes and new rate stands at 75.65 whereas the Saudi Riyal new rates was 73.9.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 20 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.5 281.35
Euro EUR 301.45 304.45
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352.9 356.4
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.65 76.40
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.9 74.6
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.64 749.64
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.74 39.14
Danish Krone DKK 40.69 41.09
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.63 35.98
Indian Rupee INR 3.36 3.47
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.92 915.92
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 59.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.5 171.5
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.19 26.49
Omani Riyal OMR 724.36 732.36
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.89 27.19
Swiss Franc CHF 314.63 317.13
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91


 
 

