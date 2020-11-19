Pakistan, Afghanistan agree on pacing up joint efforts to end violence
05:21 PM | 19 Nov, 2020
Pakistan, Afghanistan agree on pacing up joint efforts to end violence
KABUL – Prime Minister Imran Khan has assured that Pakistan will do the utmost possible to help reduce violence and establish durable peace in Afghanistan.

Pakistan and Afghanistan on Thursday agreed to pace up their joint efforts to reduce recent spate of terrorist incidents in Afghanistan through close coordination and intelligence sharing.

"Let us know where we can help you. We assure you that we will be there to help reduce slur of violence," the Pakistani premier told the Afghan president, as the two spoke before the local and international media.

PM Khan and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, in a joint press stake-out at ARG Presidential Palace, reaffirmed their commitment towards taking urgent steps leading to restoration of peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Imran Khan, who arrived in the Afghan capital on his maiden visit to the neighbouring country, held talks with President Ghani, that focused on strengthening bilateral ties, Intra-Afghan peace process and regional economic development. 

He also expressed concern over increasing violence in Afghanistan and supported the idea of establishing committees from the two governments to hold mutual discussions.

"Pakistan is the country after Afghanistan, which is the most interested for peace in Afghanistan," PM Khan said, adding that Pakistan has played its role in getting started first the Taliban's talks with the Americans and then for intra-Afghan dialogue.

Imran Khan said the people of Afghanistan have suffered violence for four decades. He said the erstwhile FATA region of Pakistan was also devastated by the war on terror. He said the livelihood of the tribesmen was badly affected and the region faced damages worth billions of rupees.

"The peoples on both sides of the border want peace, trade and connectivity."

This trade and connectivity between the two countries will increase in days to come, he further said.

Speaking on occasion, President Ghani said he had very productive engagement with PM Imran Khan. 

He said a comprehensive political settlement for enduring peace within the framework of our values and our constitution is the future of Afghanistan. "Violence is not the answer."

Ashraf Ghani said we can move forward and a comprehensive ceasefire can be reached.

Reacting to the rising trend of Islamophobia in some European countries, the Afghan President said respect for our Prophet Muhammad (SAW) is in the blood and mind of every Muslim. "Respect for our Prophet (PBUH) is respect for entire Muslim world," Ghani said, adding that the positive freedom and negative freedom should be differentiated. 

