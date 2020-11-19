PM Imran, President Ghani hold talks on bilateral ties in Kabul

KABUL – Prime Minister Imran Khan and Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani met in Kabul on Thursday and discussed ways to strengthen ties between their countries.

The meeting held at Afghan ARG Presidential Palace, focused on further deepening the fraternal bilateral relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan, the Afghan peace process, and regional economic development and connectivity.

The two sides discussed the prospects of resumption of peace in Afghanistan following the Doha peace agreement inked between the United States and Taliban this February.

President Ghani and Prime Minister Khan agreed to strengthen bilateral relations as the people of Pakistan and Afghanistan were linked through immutable bonds of history, faith, culture, kinship, values and traditions.

Imran Khan expressed confidence that his visit would help foster a stronger and multi-faceted relationship between the two brotherly countries.

Earlier, the Pakistan premier was given a warm reception at the Afghan Presidential Palace as he arrived in the neighbouring country on his maiden visit.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani received Prime Minister Khan on his arrival at ARG Presidential Palace, situated in the heart of Kabul city. The PM reviewed the guard of honour presented by a contingent of Afghan forces.

President Ghani and Prime Minister Khan introduced each other with their respective delegations.

On his arrival in the city, Afghan Acting Minister for Foreign Affairs Mohammad Haneef Atmar and Afghanistan's Special Representative for Pakistan Umer Daudzai received the prime minister at Hamid Karzai International Airport.

The Prime Minister's entourage included Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, PM's Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Director General Inter Services Intelligence Lt Gen Faiz Hamid, Special Representative for Afghanistan Muhammad Sadiq and senior officials.