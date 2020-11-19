Tecno becomes 'second most selling brand' in Pakistan 

LAHORE - TECNO, the globally renowned smartphone brand is becoming very popular in Pakistan. The brand has been climbing the sales ladder efficiently by selling thousands of units in a very short time.

TECNO becomes the second most sold smartphone brand in Pakistan for the third quarter of 2020.

According to the IDC’s “Handsets Summary Pakistan Q3 2020” TECNO secured the second position in sales by selling 16.5% units of the total Smartphone Brand Share in Pakistan.

The brand acquired this rank amongst some of the biggest brands including Samsung, OPPO, Vivo, and Infinix. TECNO has back to back been launching premier quality smartphones with pioneering technology. It has set a high bar for its competitors in the market with this success.

Camon series has been a source of great success for TECNO. The recent launch of the photography king phone, Camon 16 has raised the bar even higher for TECNO. The flagship pioneer camera solution phone Camon 16 received a great response from the customers, selling thousands of units in just a few days. The new phone comes with TAIVOS technology making it the ultimate camera solution.

This is a huge benchmark for any brand to sell 16.5% units in such a short period of time. No other brand has ever done this before in the Pakistani market especially in such a short period as TECNO did. This has increased the value of TECNO not just in the market but also amongst its fans and customers.

Everyone is looking up to what more TECNO shall be bringing for the fans in the coming days. After this success, the brand has to come up with more ideas and even more advanced technology to secure the top position.