Notices issued to five airlines including PIA for cancelling domestic flights 

KARACHI – The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has served notices on five airline operators including Pakistan International Airline (PIA) for cancelling scheduled domestic flights.

The aviation authority said in a statement on Tuesday: "It has come to our notice through various public complaints/feedback forums that airline operators engaged in the operation of scheduled domestic flights within Pakistan have been cancelling confirmed scheduled domestic flights."

It further said that the airlines have been cancelling the domestic schedule on pretext of operational reasons and, thereafter, aircraft being used for the conduct of international chartered operations in lieu of scheduled domestic flights.

In light of the above-stated cancellation of 383 flights — from October 1 to October 18 — depicting a total percentage of 33.4%, "the Competent Authority before to withhold all international chartered flight permissions forthwith," the statement said.

"Prior to requesting any permission for international chartered flights, airline operators will submit an undertaking to this office that domestic flight schedule approved for any ongoing scheduling season(s) will be operated with a minimum flight regularity and punctuality of 90% and 80% respectively," it added.

The aviation authority further clarified that cancellation of domestic flights, if any, will only be made consequent upon technical reasons or force majeure circumstances.

Moreover, the CAA added that flight cancellations on the pretext of technical reasons will only be allowed subject to its confirmation from the Airworthiness Directorate.

"Commercial interest in operating international flight operations may be enticing in the current times but it is the duty of Pakistan CAA to uphold the spirit of public convenience and necessity," it said.