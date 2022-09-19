BISE Rawalpindi announces 9th Class Result 2022 (Check results here)
10:13 AM | 19 Sep, 2022
BISE Rawalpindi announces 9th Class Result 2022 (Check results here)
Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Rawalpindi on Monday announced the results for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part I.

The candidates can check the results here https://www.biserwp.edu.pk/

The results can also be checked manually through the official gazettes that will be published by all boards soon.

Students can also get their results by sending their roll numbers in a text message to 800296.

Meanwhile, Lahore, Multan, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Sargodha, DG Khan, and Sahiwal boards also announced the results of SSC (9th Class), Annual Examination 2022 today.

