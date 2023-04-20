Search

Daily Horoscope – 20th April 2023

Web Desk 09:08 AM | 20 Apr, 2023
Here's free daily horoscope for all zodiac signs, an insights about your thoughts, love life, career, and health.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Today you can produce something very productive due to peace of mind. It will be high time for you to complete your previous tasks which you haven’t accomplished due to pre-occupation. You need to show more patience in various household issues. In health perspective, you might face any skin or stomach issue today.

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Today you may face negative thoughts during the whole day. You may feel dull and bored today. Your restless nature and pride may force to take difficult decisions. The blessings of elders will help you gain the impossible tasks. It may be not favorable day for investment. Love birds shall avoid discussing regarding bad moments.

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Focus yourself to do best in all of your daily office routine works. You may be given a new task by the superior to prove your talent and skill. It may be a good day to settle every type of conflicts with your partner. Be conscious for lending any loan from friends’ circle. It’s very good time to invest amount for future business.

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Today you might rate the luckiest day .You may experience love and affection in different matters. If you are single; you may find the best match for you. You might find today’s official work very easy and comfortable. Every member of your team will support you. This may be also best day for your business affairs and Investments. Take care of the health and diet of the elders.

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

This day may bring happy and exciting sensations. Your happiest mood will benefit you in every aspects of daily life. This is the day when you will raise your pride and prestige. The people will feel pride in your achievements. You may get the best intellectual understanding from any informative book. 

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Today you might start a dull day but you will feel real energies in the later part of the day. Your positive energy will control negativity of your surroundings. A group of new workers may help in your work today. This day you may restart your business with more belief and conviction. Be conscious in signing new documents today without reading them in details.

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

This day may bring decision power for important issues of your life. Health of kids will improve and your worries will end up. At work place, your colleagues may be supportive in your work. The team efforts will help you complete task timely. You may start new incentives with this month salary. The people who are deal in dairy, water projects, grains, home maker art and culture may bring impressive results.

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Today you may be busy in domestic issues and feel stressed. You might go out for an outing or watching a movie to enjoy yourself. Remember to control your emotions in buying some clothes or cosmetics. You may become more kind and polite with others. You may also plan to visit some desired place for family or friends.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

 Today you feel positive energy at its best. This will give you self-confidence to complete your tasks. You need to have a sound sleep today. You should avoid carelessness in making decisions in terms of finance, profession and studies. You may have some romantic moments with spouse. Sometimes, you may feel sad over self-respect issues. Be patient and calm today over pretty issues. 

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Today try to be rational and controlled in spending. You should be cautious while expressing yourself in work and domestic matters. Manage your expenses and avoid lending money from your friends. You may postpone to make important decisions in real estates and plan after some days later. Today, it’s time to shoulder your responsibilities with more energies and commitment.

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Today you may finalize your business plans with the help of your team. You may use your wisdom to gain profits. You may also have harmony in your domestic life, there may be good understanding between you and spouse. 

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Today you may accomplish your assigned tasks with passion and energies. You should plan wisely and thoughtfully for starting new business or signing new partisanship with investors. You may be in comfort zone with the timely help and advices of the elders.

Horoscope

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 20, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 20, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.4 290.15
Euro EUR 310 313.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 78 78.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.7 76.4
Australian Dollar AUD 189 191
Bahrain Dinar BHD 756.62 764.62
Canadian Dollar CAD 210.5 212.5
China Yuan CNY 41.37 41.77
Danish Krone DKK 41.84 42.24
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.24 36.59
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 928.3 937.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.96 65.56
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.41 178.41
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.93 28.23
Omani Riyal OMR 739.05 747.05
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.6 79.3
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.32 27.62
Swiss Franc CHF 316.77 319.27
Thai Bhat THB 8.33 8.48

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 20 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 217,800 on Thursday. .The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,730.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Karachi PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Islamabad PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Peshawar PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Quetta PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Sialkot PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Attock PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Gujranwala PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Jehlum PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Multan PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Bahawalpur PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Gujrat PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Nawabshah PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Chakwal PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Hyderabad PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Nowshehra PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Sargodha PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Faisalabad PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Mirpur PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690

