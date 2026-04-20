13-year-old beauty parlor trainee raped in Lahore

LAHORE – A 13-year-old girl was sexually assaulted while on her way to a beauty parlor in Gujjarpura area of Lahore.

Police said the suspect, identified as Asad, allegedly lured the girl, who is a trainee at the beauty parlor, before committing the crime.

The victim’s father filed a case, and the police acted swiftly to arrest the accused from the China Scheme area.

Police confirmed that legal action is underway and assured the victim’s family that every measure is being taken to ensure justice.

Meanwhile, a sessions court in Lahore has sentenced Muhammad Azam to death for the murder of his wife, Shabnam Bibi. The court also ordered him to pay a fine of Rs300,000.

According to the prosecution, the accused killed his wife by slitting her throat with a knife. The case was registered in 2025 at Kahna Police Station.

Additional Sessions Judge Ejaz Ahmed Bosal concluded the trial and, after hearing arguments from both sides, handed down the death sentence.