Islamabad red zone sealed ahead of Iran-US talks

ISLAMABAD – A notification has been issued to restrict entry into Islamabad’s Red Zone in view of the second round of talks between Iran and the United States.

According to the Islamabad administration, entry into the Red Zone will remain completely closed on April 21 as well.

Under the notification, offices and schools located in the Red Zone have been directed to observe work-from-home, while all public and private activities in the area will remain limited on April 21.

The notification also advised citizens to avoid unnecessary visits to the Red Zone and instructed institutions located within the area to continue operations online.